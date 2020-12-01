Gov. Reynolds addresses deadliest month and outbreaks in Long Term Care Facilities with no new mitigation efforts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds discussed the record high numbers of outbreaks in Long-Term Care Facilities, but did not announce any new mitigation efforts during her COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 165 outbreaks in Long Term Care Facilities throughout the state. In September, the number of outbreaks was 50. November was Iowa’s deadliest month during the pandemic with 688 deaths.

“Routine testing of staff and residents [at long term care facilities] is generating more positive results and putting more facilities in outbreak status,” Reynolds said. “The department of public health and the Department of Inspection and Appeals continue to work closely with these facilities to ensure adequate infection control and other mitigation measures are being taken.”

Gov. Reynolds credited the uptick in positive cases to the record number of deaths.

Gov. Reynolds acknowledged positive cases along with hospitalizations are decreasing, but are not close to the levels seen before the state entered November. She said these are indicators that progress is being made, but the state still has a long way to go.

“Even though the progress we’re showing is reassuring, we’re not out of the woods,” she said. “It’s going to continue to take all of us working together to make that possible. So now is not the time to let up on the efforts, so I’m asking Iowans to continue to do the right thing like you have been. I appreciate the efforts everyone is putting in place, so we can see those numbers come down and again hopefully get things back to more of a manageable number.”

The governor called on the federal government to pass a federal relief package for COVID-19, but said Iowa didn’t have enough funds to provide this relief themselves.

Governor Reynolds said her team is continuing to monitor the situation at hospitals and expects an increase in positive cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.