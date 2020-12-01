Advertisement

Garza earns Big Ten Player of the Week honors

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes men’s basketball team’s star center was named the Big Ten conference’s player of the week during the first week of games in the sport.

Luka Garza, the 6′11″ senior from Washington, D.C., earned the honor from the conference for the third time in two seasons. He averaged 33.5 points over the course of two wins by the University of Iowa men’s basketball team, along with 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. Garza’s 36 points in the first half of last Friday’s game against Southern University is likely the most ever scored in a half in program history, according to the school.

Garza continued his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 18 games, extending to the last 16 games of the 2019-2020.

The Hawkeyes will host Western Illinois on Thursday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Six people test positive for COVID-19 in Univ. of Iowa athletics

