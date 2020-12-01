Former City High football coach Dan Sabers reflects on 40 year career

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Coaches can make a huge difference in your life and City High football coach Dan Sabers touched so many lives in his 40 year career.

Sabers learned from some of the best at City High like former head coach Larry Brown.

“The number one thing I learned from all those people is accountability especially Larry was accountability. You have to hold people accountable you have to hold yourself accountable,” Sabers said.

Before he took over the City High football program Dan was an assistant under Larry Brown from 1981 to 2000 and boy did they have some glory years especially during the Tim Dwight Era.

“When Tim came along he was just one of those special players that said you over the top. Not just with his pure athleticism I just his attitude. When you put a combination of good good people and throwing some good athletes that leads to a lot of success.” Sabers said.

City won 3 state titles during the run and 24 playoff wins including legendary games against Bettendorf and Tavian Banks.

“It’s close to halftime Larry came to me and said Dan can we stop them? I don’t think so better keep scoring. See that throng of people to hours before the game. Yeah that Bettendorf-City High thing was pretty special for quite a few years.”

After Larry retired in 2001 Sabers continued that success as head coach winning 141 games. Adding another state title in 2009 when the Little Hawks went 14-0.

“The system at Larry started was in place. Clyde used always tell me don’t screw it up. Don’t screw it up Dan. Don’t screw it up. Very, very special because of that were able to spin off and have some good years following that. 2019 was special in a lot of ways.” Sabers said.

Recently the Little Hawks have struggled with smaller rosters finishing 2-4 last season.

“You know it wears on you there’s no question about that. This is a special place and I am a very loyal person. It does hurt me to see that it could’ve ended on a little better note. At the same time I do feel I put in a good days work and my staff put in a good days work.”

Coach Sabers is an old school coach and he has seen some changes in his athletes as times have changed.

“I don’t carry a cell phone and there is a reason for that. I just think that’s not a good thing for too many people. I think that instant gratification that they can get from that can sometimes say hey what him and I can have fun. I can get likes I can get reactions from people. I don’t have to work very hard.”

City High hired Mitchell Moore to replace Sabers becoming just the 5th head football coach at school since 1947. Moore led Des Moines Roosevelt to their first playoff appearance in 23 years.

“You never say never but the success of the 90s that is just going to be hard. I’m just being fair to anybody the coaches here.”

Sabers knows how lucky he was to coach glory’s year of city high football.

“I feel so blessed to have to get what I got here add city high. To have those memories am I family got to share so many of those.”

