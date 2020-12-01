Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank in need of donations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The need for diapers in eastern Iowa has increased since the start of the pandemic, according to a local organization.

The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank has put out a call for diaper donations. The bank has distributed more than 600,000 diapers for babies and toddlers this year. It said, right now, it needs size five and six diapers and pull-ups. People can donate through the diaper bank’s Amazon wishlist page, which they said has been very successful this year.

“It’s been amazing. Right when the pandemic started, we had trucks and trucks of donation rolling into this diaper bank and then right again after the derecho, the community really stepped up knowing our inventory was going to get depleted, everybody impacted needing the access to those diapers. So we are so thankful, but right now we are seeing a need again,” Erin Langdon, co-founder of the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank, said.

To donate or to get diapers for a child, head to the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank’s website.

