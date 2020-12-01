Advertisement

Council Bluffs Test Iowa site to relocate for the winter

Governor Reynolds announced Iowa will get another 360,000 coronavirus tests as part of a new contract with the Test Iowa program.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced on Tuesday the Council Bluffs Test Iowa site will be relocating for the winter.

The Council Buffs site located at the Western Historic trails Center will close after testing concludes on December 4. It will then relocate to the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency facility located at 3236 Nebraska Avenue and will open at 8 a.m. on December 7.

Four out of the five state operated Test Iowa sites have already been moved to an indoor facility for the winter. The Council Bluffs site is the last site to be relocated.

For more Test Iowa locations and their hours, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

