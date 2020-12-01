Advertisement

Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ODEBOLT, Iowa (AP) — A Texas company has announced it will build a $15 million plant in northwest Iowa that will make environmentally-friendly shipping pallets from corn plant waste, such as stalks, husks and leaves.

The Des Moines Register reports that Corn Board Manufacturing will build the 50,000-square-foot plant on 40 acres west of Odebolt in Sac County.

The company makes a wood alternative, named CornBoard, from corn stover, the plant debris that’s typically left in the field after a crop is harvested.

The company already uses CornBoard to make ski, snow and skateboard equipment under the Stalk It brand name, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture.

Company CEO Lane Segerstrom says construction will begin in the spring and the plant will employ up to 30 people.

