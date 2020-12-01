Advertisement

Clark named co-Freshman of the Week for Big Ten women’s basketball

Caitlin Clark.
Caitlin Clark.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A freshman on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team made a splash with an outstanding performance in her collegiate debut, earning her conference honors.

Caitlin Clark, the 6′ tall freshman guard from West Des Moines, was named the Big Ten Conference’s co-Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Angel Reese of the University of Maryland. She scored 27 points in her first game for the team against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, along with eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. School officials believe it is the most points scored for a freshman’s first game in program history, along with the most by a Big Ten freshman in a debut game since December 1992.

Iowa plays Drake University on Wednesday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. It will be televised locally on Mediacom MC22.

University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Six people test positive for COVID-19 in Univ. of Iowa athletics

