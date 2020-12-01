Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Monday fatal shooting incident on F Avenue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials identified 24-year-old Charles Griffin as the victim who died in a shooting incident that occurred on Monday.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m. on November 30.

At the scene, officers reportedly found Griffin, who was deceased, and a person of interest in the case. No details about the person of interest have been released at this time.

Officials said they believe this to have been a targeted incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.