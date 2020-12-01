Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Monday fatal shooting incident on F Avenue
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials identified 24-year-old Charles Griffin as the victim who died in a shooting incident that occurred on Monday.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m. on November 30.
At the scene, officers reportedly found Griffin, who was deceased, and a person of interest in the case. No details about the person of interest have been released at this time.
Officials said they believe this to have been a targeted incident.
An investigation remains ongoing.
