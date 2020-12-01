7 armed robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses within two weeks, no arrests yet made

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven Cedar Rapids businesses have been robbed at gunpoint within the last two weeks. The latest happened last night at Subway on Gateway Place SW, that location has been hit twice now.

The same subway was robbed on the 17th, followed by Hy-Vee on Oakland Road which was robbed on the 19th. Perkins on the SW side was robbed on the 25th, Little Caesars and the Hy-Vee on Mount Vernon Road were both robbed on the 27th, and finally the Hy-Vee Drugstore on 6th Street SW was robbed on the 28th before the Subway on Gateway Place SW was hit the second time last night.

“Businesses are already struggling now and honestly it’s not even like they’re getting that much cash from a Subway,” says Jamie Pechota, Manager of the impacted Subway location.

Pechota tells us her 15-year-old daughter was working the register both times they were robbed at gunpoint.

“It’s just scary,” she says. “Just thinking how much worse it could be.”

No one has been injured physically during the robberies but emotionally, it’s been taxing on the employees involved.

“It took her a few days, about a week to even want to come back to work,” Pechota says.

Each robbery has happened after dark, the earliest one was at 4:53 p.m. at the Hy-Vee Drugstore on 6th Street SW and the latest was at 10:27 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Road Hy-Vee.

“We’re changing our hours, we’re closing at 6-o-clock now. So yeah in the long run it’s going to hurt the businesses even more but it’s the one thing that we think that we need to do right now to help keep the employees and customers, everybody safe,” says Pechota.

The Subway is also no longer accepting cash, they have signs up making it clear there is no cash on their premises.

Police have not released any sort of picture or surveillance video from any of the robberies so far. Most of the them have similar vague descriptions of a suspect we’re told was a black male, in a black hoodie, with a black face mask.

We do have a little bit more of a description from the Perkins robbery in particular, that suspect was described to be 20 to 30-years-old, 5 ft. 8 with a thin build.

Police say there may be a connection between some of the robberies but they have more investigating to do. So far no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.