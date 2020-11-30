Advertisement

SYC: Iowa City family collecting toys for families in need for the holidays

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A comment from a child tugged at the heartstrings of Elke Windschitl, leading her to collect toys for donation.

“After hearing a story about a child who thought Christmas might be canceled this year,” she said. “I felt like I wanted to do something.”

So she reached out to her mom, Tricia, who works with the nonprofit, the Lena Project, for help. The two coming up with the Iowa City Toy Project.

“I made a website and people can go on the website and either go to the free toy section or the donation section and if they’re interested in donating,” she said. “They can bring us their used toys and we asked that they are in good condition.”

They collect toys for kids of all ages Everything from cooking sets, legos, and puzzles to name a few. They donate on a first come first serve basis. People schedule a time to meet them in public for a contact less pick up The Windschitl’s say the pandemic is affecting everyone, including children.

“They need to know that this is not their burden and that they can be kids,” said Tricia Windschitl. “Because this is what they should be doing right now is being children, so what better way to that then giving them toys.” It’s been a year of challenges, so they hope they can create one less obstacle for families during the holidays. “It’s been a year of social distancing and staying home,” said Elke Windschitl .”So just because we’re not seeing each other out and about doesn’t mean we’re not here for each other still.”

They sanitize all the toys, and let them incubate before donating them. Click here to learn more about donations.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

SYC: Iowa City family collecting toys for families in need for the holidays
SYC: Iowa City family collecting toys for families in need for the holidays
Loyal to Local launches new program encouraging people to “invest” in small businesses
Loyal to Local launches new program encouraging people to “invest” in small businesses
File Graphic
Little Caesars in Cedar Rapids robbed at gunpoint on Friday night
Loyal to Local's new "bond" program hopes to give local businesses a much needed boost through...
Loyal to Local launches new program encouraging people to “invest” in small businesses