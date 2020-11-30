SYC: Iowa City family collecting toys for families in need for the holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A comment from a child tugged at the heartstrings of Elke Windschitl, leading her to collect toys for donation.

“After hearing a story about a child who thought Christmas might be canceled this year,” she said. “I felt like I wanted to do something.”

So she reached out to her mom, Tricia, who works with the nonprofit, the Lena Project, for help. The two coming up with the Iowa City Toy Project.

“I made a website and people can go on the website and either go to the free toy section or the donation section and if they’re interested in donating,” she said. “They can bring us their used toys and we asked that they are in good condition.”

They collect toys for kids of all ages Everything from cooking sets, legos, and puzzles to name a few. They donate on a first come first serve basis. People schedule a time to meet them in public for a contact less pick up The Windschitl’s say the pandemic is affecting everyone, including children.

“They need to know that this is not their burden and that they can be kids,” said Tricia Windschitl. “Because this is what they should be doing right now is being children, so what better way to that then giving them toys.” It’s been a year of challenges, so they hope they can create one less obstacle for families during the holidays. “It’s been a year of social distancing and staying home,” said Elke Windschitl .”So just because we’re not seeing each other out and about doesn’t mean we’re not here for each other still.”

They sanitize all the toys, and let them incubate before donating them. Click here to learn more about donations.

