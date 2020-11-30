Six people test positive for COVID-19 in Univ. of Iowa athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of additional positive tests for the novel coronavirus were reported by University of Iowa athletics department officials on Monday among a few hundred total tests.

Athletics officials said that six people among coaches, staff, or athletes received positive tests for COVID-19 during the week of November 23 through November 29. 340 people were tested and received negative results during the same time period. Since the university began widespread testing in late May when the athletics department resumed activities, 323 positive tests and 10,232 negative tests have been processed.

The people who tested positive last week will undergo isolation procedures, and staff will conduct contact tracing to determine any possible exposures.

