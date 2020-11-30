Advertisement

Six people test positive for COVID-19 in Univ. of Iowa athletics

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of additional positive tests for the novel coronavirus were reported by University of Iowa athletics department officials on Monday among a few hundred total tests.

Athletics officials said that six people among coaches, staff, or athletes received positive tests for COVID-19 during the week of November 23 through November 29. 340 people were tested and received negative results during the same time period. Since the university began widespread testing in late May when the athletics department resumed activities, 323 positive tests and 10,232 negative tests have been processed.

The people who tested positive last week will undergo isolation procedures, and staff will conduct contact tracing to determine any possible exposures.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Nearly perfect Garza scores 41, No. 5 Iowa routs Southern
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson...
Hawkeyes’ defense comes up big in 26-20 win over Nebraska
Iowa center Luka Garza, center, and forward Patrick McCaffery block a shot by North Carolina...
Garza, McCaffery help No. 5 Iowa rout NC Central in opener
Big Ten Network analyst and former Hawkeye Jess Settles previews the upcoming season for the...
Sunday Night Spotlight: Jess Settles previews Iowa basketball season