Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Grassley cleared to return to Washington following quarantine

His return comes as Congress is set to make one final attempt at passing a stimulus deal this year.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting...
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and fellow Republicans as they work toward the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has returned to work at his Washington office on Monday after quarantining due to COVID-19.

Grassley tested positive for COVID-19 on November 17.

The 87-year-old senator was reportedly asymptomatic during his quarantine, and has since been cleared to return to work by his doctors.

His return to Washington comes as Congress is set to make one final attempt at passing a stimulus deal this year. The deal could prevent a government shutdown on December 11.

Grassley released the following statement:

“While I continued working from home during my quarantine, I’m glad to be back in the office working for Iowans. During my quarantine, I heard from so many Iowans and Americans across the country. I’m thankful for their prayers and well wishes. This disease affects people differently. I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Promising vaccine news means there is light at the end of the tunnel. That makes staying vigilant in the coming months all the more important. Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Six people test positive for COVID-19 in Univ. of Iowa athletics
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis
Even this time of year, it's important to stay active.
Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic