Sen. Chuck Grassley cleared to return to Washington following quarantine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has returned to work at his Washington office on Monday after quarantining due to COVID-19.

Grassley tested positive for COVID-19 on November 17.

The 87-year-old senator was reportedly asymptomatic during his quarantine, and has since been cleared to return to work by his doctors.

His return to Washington comes as Congress is set to make one final attempt at passing a stimulus deal this year. The deal could prevent a government shutdown on December 11.

Grassley released the following statement:

“While I continued working from home during my quarantine, I’m glad to be back in the office working for Iowans. During my quarantine, I heard from so many Iowans and Americans across the country. I’m thankful for their prayers and well wishes. This disease affects people differently. I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Promising vaccine news means there is light at the end of the tunnel. That makes staying vigilant in the coming months all the more important. Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon.”

