Renovated Coliseum in Marshalltown nearly ready to reopen after tornado and derecho

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - A Marshalltown landmark is about to reopen after tornado damage and a massive $4 million renovation.

The Marshalltown Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum has been a fixture for the town for more than 90 years. It began with a fundraising goal several years ago.

Then, the 2018 tornado hit and destroyed much of the city, including the coliseum’s roof. And then the derecho hit in August.

But Marshalltown Parks and Rec director Geoff Hubbard said the two storms didn’t stop the progress.

“On the outside it looks like the old coliseum, on the inside it looks like a brand-new rec center,” Hubbard said. “I would put the inside basketball court up with any facility in Iowa.”

The coliseum is expected to open in January.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

