Police in Iowa City seeking help locating suspects after alleged weekend robbery, assault

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are asking for the public’s help after an apparent robbery on the east side.

At around 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, Iowa City Police officers were sent to the corner of Muscatine Avenue and First Avenue after a man reported a robbery in the area. According to the man, a woman, who was described as having a dark complexion, wearing a blue sweatshirt and a pink face mask, and being approximately in her 20s, approached him and asked for help getting into a nearby home. The man agreed to help, guiding him to an alleyway near the 2200 block of Muscatine Avenue.

The man told police that the woman allegedly sprayed him in the face with what was likely pepper spray. Afterward, the man said that two other men with dark complexions appeared in the alley and allegedly assaulted him, then taking something of value from him.

Police said that the man sustained minor injuries.

No additional information about the suspects was made available. An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Police are asking people with information or home security camera video to call (319) 356-5275. Locals can also contact the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers on their website, via the P3 Tips app, or by calling (319) 358-TIPS (8477). Information submitted to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to an arrest, and may be submitted anonymously.

