Oklahoma man stopped with loaded gun at Des Moines airport

Des Moines International Airport on April 10, 2008
Des Moines International Airport on April 10, 2008 (Image: Wikimedia Commons / Manop / CC-A-SA 4.0 )(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal transportation officials say an Oklahoma man was caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport.

Television station KCCI reports the incident happened Nov. 24 at the Des Moines International Airport. Transportation Security Administration agents say a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, plus an additional 13 bullets, were found in the man’s carry-on bag at a security checkpoint. Des Moines police were called to the airport, and officers confiscated the gun and cited the man on suspicion of a weapons charge.

TSA officials say it was the sixth gun confiscated at the Des Moines International Airport in 2020. There were 12 guns found at the airport in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

