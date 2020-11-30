Advertisement

Little Caesars in Cedar Rapids robbed at gunpoint on Friday night

Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Little Caesars Pizza was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, the incident happened at the store located at 3404 Mt Vernon Rd SE around 10:00 P.M.

Police say the suspect had a handgun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male wearing dark clothing.

Authorities do not know at this time if the incident is connected to any other recent armed robberies in Cedar Rapids.

The investigation is ongoing.

