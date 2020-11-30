Largest number of Iowans ever cast ballots in 2020 election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More Iowans voted in the recent November general election than in any other election, according to statistics released by state officials following the certification of the vote.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said that 1,700,130 people voted in Iowa, beating the previous record high total number of votes in 2012 at 1,589,951. 75.77% of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot, putting Iowa among some of the highest turnout states in the country, according to Pate.

The State Canvassing Board officially certified the state’s votes on Monday, giving Iowa’s six electors to President Donald Trump and recording a six-vote margin for the race in Iowa’s second Congressional district. The board, which includes Gov. Kim Reynolds, Pate, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, State Auditor Rob Sand, and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, published the official results in all races in the state on the state’s website.

The board voted 5-0 to certify the results.

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic caused 58.9% of Iowans to cast their ballot absentee, or 1,001,573 total votes.

The county with the highest turnout percentage was Harrison County, which had 87.5% of its registered voters participate in the election. 14 Iowa counties saw participation rates above 80%, including Benton, Bremer, Cedar, Dallas, Delaware, Fayette, Grundy, Harrison, Kossuth, Madison, Ringgold, Sioux, Warren, and Wayne.

All counties in the state had at least 65% of their registered voters cast ballots.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.