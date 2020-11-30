Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 2,400 COVID-19 related deaths Monday

The U.S. has reached a new record high as 93,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 28 more Iowans died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of Iowans who have died due to the virus to 2,403.

The state also reported 1,200 more Iowans tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 30, the state’s website shows a total of 228,996 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 39.6 percent.

The total number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus continues to drop, even as ICU and ventilator usage remains high. There are currently a total of 1,162 Iowans hospitalized with the virus, with 138 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 224 are in the ICU and 147 are on ventilators.

