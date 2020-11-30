Advertisement

Iowa City police investigate two shots fired incidents Friday

(MGN Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police received reports of shots fired at two locations on Friday.

Multiple callers reported gunshots in the 3000 block of East Court Street at around noon.

Then, as officers were responding to the first call, more calls came in reporting gunshots nearby in the 400 block of South Scott Boulevard.

In a news release, officials said witnesses told them a man was seen exiting a tan sedan before firing multiple shots. Then a second man was seen holding a gun while on foot in the 400 block of Scott Boulevard.

Witnesses also said the tan vehicle was then seen leaving the area southbound on Scott Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Police say they found shell casings and property damage that corroborated the witness reports. They believe the two incidents are related.

No injuries were reported.

The incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this case that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

