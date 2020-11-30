Advertisement

Iowa City appoints Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission to address racial injustice

(KCRG File / Logo Courtesy: City of Iowa City)
(KCRG File / Logo Courtesy: City of Iowa City)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City city council announced it established an Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission during its September 15 meeting.

In a news release, the council said the commission will address issues of racial injustice and carry out restorative justice through testimonies and public hearings. It will also recommend a plan for dedicating and/or renaming public spaces and/or rights of way for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Members of the new commission include: Amel Ali, Anthony Currin, Raneem Hamad, T’Shailyn Harrington, Eric Harris, Layana Navarre-Jackson, Royceann Porter, Kevin John Rivera, and Mohamed Traore. These members were appointed on November 15, and will serve two-year terms.

For more information on the commission, click here.

