Iowa board certifies 6-vote Miller-Meeks win in US House race, Hart campaign promises ‘next steps’
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State election officials on Monday have made official a razor-thin margin in a closely-watched U.S. House race in Iowa.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the state canvassing board had certified the result in Iowa’s second Congressional district race between Republican Marionette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart. Miller-Meeks finished with 196,964 votes to Hart’s 196,958, a difference of only six votes. After the first count of votes in the state, Miller-Meeks held a 47-vote lead that was reduced by 41 during a full district recount.
Miller-Meeks, who has long asserted that she would finish as the winner in the district during a sometimes-contentious recount process, thanked the voters of the district for choosing her, based on the certified results, in a post to her Twitter account.
Zach Meunier, the campaign manager for Hart’s effort, said that “the process must continue,” signaling that the Democratic candidate may exercise further options to challenge the count.
“Under Iowa law, this recount process was designed to count ballots that had already been tallied, meaning that additional legal ballots may have yet to be counted” Meunier wrote. “Over the next few days, we will outline our next steps in this process to ensure that all Iowans’ voices are heard.”
The 117th Congress of the United States will convene in Washington, D.C., on January 3, 2021.
