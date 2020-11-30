Advertisement

Firefighter among four injured in overnight house fire in Rock Island

Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A firefighter is among four injured in an overnight house fire in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the house fire at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday near the 17000 block of 32nd Street. Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department says three people were removed from the residence and transported to the hospital. One of them was lifted to Iowa City and is facing life-threatening injuries.

The one firefighter that was injured while putting out the fire has since been released from the hospital.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

