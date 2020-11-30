Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Airport welcomes holiday travelers despite pandemic concerns

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The CDC recommended against travel for Thanksgiving, but some in eastern Iowa decided to fly home anyway.

The Eastern Iowa airport said it did a fair amount of business over the weekend, with about 20 flights arriving and departing.

The airport said it had at least 1,000 people pass through on Sunday alone. This comes as the airport has been dealing with much lower passenger traffic this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mallory Nesmith traveled over Thanksgiving weekend, and she said she was pretty nervous about it initially.

“I go to the Air Force Academy, and they test us every week right now, so I know I didn’t have it,” she said referring to COVID-19. “But then they take our temperature on the plane, and we were all pretty spaced out so it wasn’t that scary.”

Passengers had to wear masks at all times and there was no drink service for the flights.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Second Congressional District results.
Iowa, second Congressional district results certified
Luka Garza
Garza earns Big Ten Player of the Week honors
7 Cedar Rapids businesses have been robbed at gunpoint in two weeks
7 armed robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses within two weeks, no arrests yet made
After a few construction delays due to the pandemic and derecho, Linn County’s only mental...
Linn County Mental Health Access Center weeks away from opening it’s doors
Decorah man arrested.
Decorah man arrested after allegedly ramming deputy's vehicle