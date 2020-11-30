Eastern Iowa Airport welcomes holiday travelers despite pandemic concerns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The CDC recommended against travel for Thanksgiving, but some in eastern Iowa decided to fly home anyway.

The Eastern Iowa airport said it did a fair amount of business over the weekend, with about 20 flights arriving and departing.

The airport said it had at least 1,000 people pass through on Sunday alone. This comes as the airport has been dealing with much lower passenger traffic this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mallory Nesmith traveled over Thanksgiving weekend, and she said she was pretty nervous about it initially.

“I go to the Air Force Academy, and they test us every week right now, so I know I didn’t have it,” she said referring to COVID-19. “But then they take our temperature on the plane, and we were all pretty spaced out so it wasn’t that scary.”

Passengers had to wear masks at all times and there was no drink service for the flights.

