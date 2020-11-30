Decorah teen arrested after ramming deputy’s car while attempting to elude

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A deputy with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office sustained minor injuries while pursuing a Decorah teenager who attempted to elude them.

Officials said deputies were responding to a report of domestic assault when 18-year-old Druey Hood, of Decorah, fled the scene at high speeds in a stolen vehicle. Hood was also reportedly intoxicated at the time.

In a news release, officials say after Hood fled, he turned back around and came back at the deputies, intentionally ramming into a squad car.

Hood reportedly also resisted arrest when deputies tried to apprehend him.

Hood faces charges of operating while under the influence, eluding, reckless driving and interference with official acts.

Two squad cars were damaged during the incident.

