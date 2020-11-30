Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Subway restaurant robbed at gunpoint a second time Sunday night

(wagm)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after an armed robbery at the Subway located at 555 Gateway Place SW just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Someone robbed the same Subway on November 17.

Officials said a man entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

There have been no arrests at this time.

This is yet another in a string of reported armed robberies at businesses in Cedar Rapids over the last three weeks.

Officials have reported armed robberies at three Hy-Vee locations, a Little Caesars and a Perkins restaurant in addition to the two robberies at Subway.

Police have not said if these incidents are connected.

