Cedar Rapids police make arrest in shooting Sunday near Czech Village

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near the Czech Village.

In a news release, officials said the shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Hamilton Street southwest.

Police said witnesses told them a man with a gun ran inside a house in the 100 block of 15th Street southwest, and that the man had fired several rounds in the alley between 1st Street and Hamilton Street. Officers were able to find several shell casings in the alleyway and also found gunshot damage to a garage and a vehicle.

Police later identified the suspect as 23-year-old D’Montrey Redmond. Officers made contact with him at the house that witnesses said he had entered. They also found a handgun in the basement.

Redmond is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and reckless use of a firearm with property damage.

No one was hurt.

