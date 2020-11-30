Cedar Rapids police make arrest in November 9 hit-and-run incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Sunday arrested a man involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on November 9.

Officials said 25-year-old Cardel Demetrius Redmond was arrested after information obtained from the public and surveillance videos determined he was the one involved in the incident.

In a news release, officials said Redmond was driving a stolen truck when he crossed the center line on 33rd Avenue SW near 18th Street SW colliding with a minivan driven by a 34-year-old woman.

The woman reportedly sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

Redmond was also arrested for several thefts and burglaries.

Officials said he broke into the Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar located at 365 33rd Avenue SW on November 9. During the break-in, he reportedly damaged several pieces of equipment and eventually stole the keys to a truck from the bar area.

That truck was the one involved in the hit-and-run incident.

Redmond was also arrested for breaking into two different AT&T stores on November 9.

