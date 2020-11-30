Cedar Rapids police investigating fatal shooting Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said they found one deceased victim at the scene and a person of interest is being questioned.

Police remain on scene. They believe this to have been a targeted shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

More details to come.

Police responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m. on Monday. (KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.