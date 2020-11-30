Bundle up! Chilly start to the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A chilly start to the week this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but the feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits out the door.

Highs will be below average today, reaching the low 30s. We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Winds may be gusty at times from the northwest this morning but will be dying down this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the teens. Tuesday’s highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 30s. Highs continue to stay seasonal the rest of the week with dry conditions.

