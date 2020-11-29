Some of the coldest air of the season so far on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moving through eastern Iowa today will bring an end to our recent relatively mild weather.

Behind the front, strong northwest winds, between 15 to 30 mph and gusting upwards of 40 mph at times, will usher in much colder air. Our highs today reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday will start off on a particularly cold note, with lows in the upper 10s and still breezy conditions sending wind chill values into the single digits early on. Later, the day will feature highs that will struggle to barely exceed 30 degrees with breezy conditions, but lots of sunshine.

The remainder of the week will be either partly or mostly sunny, with temperatures gradually warming to near 40 degrees, give or take a few, with lows in the 20s. No rain or snow chances at all, as the main storm track is aligned south of our area.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.