Over 2,000 newly-reported people with COVID-19 in Iowa over last 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 2,000 more people were added to the state’s total who have been infected by the novel coronavirus toward the tail end of the long holiday weekend, according to state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,013 people were reported as testing positive since the same time on Saturday morning. The state has seen a total of 227,796 people who tested positive since the start of the pandemic. 131,099 of those people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,092.

15 more people who died from COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now at 2,375.

1,175 people are hospitalized with the disease, a net decrease of 46. 235 of those are in intensive care units, a net decrease of 9. 151 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of five and near the record high of 155. 131 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 since Saturday morning’s report, an increase similar to the day before.

4,559 people who were tested were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 44.2%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,208,055 people have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

