Man injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Cedar Rapids police said a shooting injured a man on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 10:27 p.m. for shots fired on the 1000 block of 9th Street Southwest.

Officers found a man they said is about 35 years old with a life threatening gunshot wound.

Police are not releasing any other information about the victim.

There is also no word of any arrests.

