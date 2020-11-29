Man injured in Cedar Rapids shooting
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -
Cedar Rapids police said a shooting injured a man on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a call at approximately 10:27 p.m. for shots fired on the 1000 block of 9th Street Southwest.
Officers found a man they said is about 35 years old with a life threatening gunshot wound.
Police are not releasing any other information about the victim.
There is also no word of any arrests.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.