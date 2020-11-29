Man injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Cedar Rapids police said a shooting injured a man on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 10:27 p.m. for shots fired on the 1000 block of 9th Street Southwest.

Officers found a man they said is about 35 years old with a life threatening gunshot wound.

Police are not releasing any other information about the victim.

There is also no word of any arrests.

