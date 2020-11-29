HyVee Drugstore in Cedar Rapids robbed on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The HyVee Drugstore on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the HyVee at 1520 6th Street SW at 4:53 P.M. for a robbery. They say the suspect displayed a handgun, demanded cash and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a hoodie and a black mask.

Authorities believe the suspect is likely the same individual involved in a robbery at HyVee on Mount Vernon Rd. in Cedar Rapids on Friday, November 27th.

