Former Iowa State Sen. Eugene Fraise dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Former longtime Iowa State Sen. Eugene Fraise, 88, of Fort Madison, has died due to COVID-19 complications.

According to his obituary, Fraise died at 3:34 P.M. on Friday, November 27th at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Fraise was the longest-serving State Senator for Iowa’s 42nd District in Southeast Iowa, serving 27 years from 1986 until his retirement in 2013.

Fraise was born on May 7, 1932, in rural West Point, Iowa, the son of Theodore and Viola (Grelk) Fraise. He was raised in West Point, where he started his family and worked as a farmer. He later went on to serve as Lee County Supervisor for seven years before being elected to the State Senate.

According to his obituary, “Serving the people of Iowa was his calling and a source of great pride. He was particularly proud of being instrumental in the building of the 61 Bypass, the Bridgeport Bridge project and serving as the only non-lawyer judiciary committee head in the history of the state of Iowa. Above all, he seen his family as being his greatest achievement. To them, he walked on water.”

Fraise is survived by Faye, his wife of 70 years, three sons, 14 grandkids, 32 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, one sister, one brother, and several nieces and nephews.

Click here for funeral details or to send condolences to the family.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.