Company launches effort to giveaway free Xmas trees and wreaths to local frontline workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All frontline healthcare workers, teachers, and first responders can get Christmas Tree or Wreath this year for free. That’s thanks to an effort from one company.

Country Financial in cooperation with Operation Helping Heroes is donating a total of $3,000. Part of the donation will be used to give out trees and wreaths for free - which started yesterday at Cedar’s Edge Evergreen Market. They are paying up to $100 per tree per person.

Kurt Derosiers with Country Financial says the effort is a small way to say thank you and bring some holiday cheer, that is much-needed right now.

“It’s just making sure everybody has a great Christmas. Obviously with the derecho and COVID stuff, we have going on right now, and people are slammed. They are either affected financially or emotionally, and we just want to help people to make sure they have a good holiday,” he said.

All people have to do is show their badge for the Tree and Wreath giveaway. People can also enter to win a $1,000 or $500 dollar gift card as part of the donation. The effort goes until December 10th or while supplies last.

