Advertisement

Cold front brings gusty winds Sunday, cooler temperatures this week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a very mild Saturday, we’ll end the weekend on a more seasonal note with highs in the lower 40s.

A passing cold front will bring windy conditions to the region Sunday with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Behind this front, much cooler air will settle in Monday with highs in the low 30s, rising slightly to the mid to upper 30s for the rest of the week. Lows will dip into the teens and low 20s.

The extended forecast remains dry with mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies, but no rain or snow, throughout the entire 9-day.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Wind chill values forecast for 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Some of the coldest air of the season so far on the way
Wind chill values forecast for 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
First Alert Forecast
A passing cold front will bring windy conditions to the region Sunday with gusts up to 30 MPH...
First Alert Forecast
Another nice one today.
One more warmer day before a lasting change