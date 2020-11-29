Cold front brings gusty winds Sunday, cooler temperatures this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a very mild Saturday, we’ll end the weekend on a more seasonal note with highs in the lower 40s.

A passing cold front will bring windy conditions to the region Sunday with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Behind this front, much cooler air will settle in Monday with highs in the low 30s, rising slightly to the mid to upper 30s for the rest of the week. Lows will dip into the teens and low 20s.

The extended forecast remains dry with mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies, but no rain or snow, throughout the entire 9-day.

