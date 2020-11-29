Cedar Rapids Police arrest two wanted suspects and recover stolen firearms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested two suspects with outstanding warrants and recovered stolen firearms during a recent raid.

Keshaun Devon Round, 19, and Cordal Ravon Rayshawn Lewis, 28, were arrested without incident on Thursday night.

According to Police, officers observed Round and Lewis at a residence 800 block of Camburn Court SE.

Authorities say that, because of “intelligence information,” they believed the suspects were in possession of firearms. Police Community Action Team officers and other specialized police response groups obtained a search warrant and were able to took Round and Lewis into custody around 10:15 P.M.

A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of a handgun and two shotguns.

Round had warrants for Failure to Appear for Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Revocation of Pretrial Release on the original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interference with Official Acts, Failure to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Interference with Official Acts, and Revocation of Pretrial Release on the original charges of Criminal Mischief-2ndDegree and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana.

Round was also charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons and Carrying Weapons based on a previous case on September 16, 2020 when officers conducted a traffic stop involving Round and a .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Investigators determined the handgun was stolen from a burglary on the west side of Cedar Rapids on September 11, 2020. Officers determined Round had the gun in his possession at his residence and in the back yard prior to getting into the vehicle that was stopped.

Lewis had a warrant for Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury. After examining the recovered firearms, Lewis was also arrested for Trafficking in Stolen Weapons for being in possession of a stolen handgun.

The handgun recovered was a 9 mm pistol that was reported stolen from a pickup truck on October 9, 2020 in the 2800 block of Schaeffer Drive SW. One of the shotguns recovered was determined to have been reported stolen in 1980 through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

