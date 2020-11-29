Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival starting new program to honor military members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival has a new program to honor the military this year. It’s called the Military Tribute Banner Program. People can purchase a banner showcasing a veteran or active duty military member of their choice.

They will hang on flagpoles across downtown Cedar Rapids throughout the summer. The banner will go to the person that’s honored after. Organizers say it’s a good way to thank a loved one for their service.

“Our mission of the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival really is to honor those and to really talk about patriotism and a sense of community,” said Karol Shepherd, Events & Marketing Director with Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival. “So you know, no matter what the festival looks like next year, this is one way where people can drive around downtown Cedar Rapids and see all of the amazing men and women who have either served or are serving currently.”

The banners cost $250 each. Click here for more information on how to buy a banner.

