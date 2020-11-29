A cold start to the work week Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cooler temperatures settle into the region behind the cold front that brought us today’s gusty winds. Look for windy conditions to stick around overnight and early Monday with gusts still up to 30 MPH possible at times, calming into Monday afternoon.

Temperatures tonight will be seasonal but chilly compared to our recent lows, dipping to around 20. Monday stays cold with highs only expected to warm to around freezing under a mostly sunny sky.

The rest of the week looks seasonal and dry with highs in the mid to upper 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

