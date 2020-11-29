Advertisement

A cold start to the work week Monday morning

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cooler temperatures settle into the region behind the cold front that brought us today’s gusty winds. Look for windy conditions to stick around overnight and early Monday with gusts still up to 30 MPH possible at times, calming into Monday afternoon.

Temperatures tonight will be seasonal but chilly compared to our recent lows, dipping to around 20. Monday stays cold with highs only expected to warm to around freezing under a mostly sunny sky.

The rest of the week looks seasonal and dry with highs in the mid to upper 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Highs will be below average today, reaching the low 30s.
Bundle up! Chilly start to the week
Highs will be below average today, reaching the low 30s.
First Alert Forecast
Look for windy conditions to stick around overnight and early Monday with gusts still up to 30...
First Alert Forecast
Wind chill values forecast for 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Some of the coldest air of the season so far on the way