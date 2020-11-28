Slower Black Friday for stores at Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Angie Crosby-Williams has owned Merle Norman Cosmetics, a small, local business in Kennedy Mall, for 14 years.

Despite competing against retailers every year, she said Black Friday always used to be something else.

But this year, Crosby-Williams said the COVID-19 pandemic has pulled the rug from underneath her.

”This is the first year we have not opened on Thursday night in a long time, so I did kind of expected it to be busy right away this morning at 6:00 and there just was not the people like there has been at years past,” she explained. ”Black Friday is, you know, up there in the Top 2 or 3 and, you know, this year it is probably not going to be.”

And there are other things too.

”What I have noticed is less of the older clients, those are the clients that we are not seeing at the mall,” she commented. “It is definitely a lot of younger clients that are out in the mall shopping.”

But things seem to have moved a little bit quicker for Bill Megia and his store, Tradehome Shoes.

”Typically you hope for the best, plan for the worst and work like heck in the meantime, but it is continuing to build, so I am very optimistic about it,” he said.

Megia said this year is unlike any other.

”It is definitely been different in the fact that it was not a rush right away in the morning, but it is still a good flow of traffic for the day,” he said.

