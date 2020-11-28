Advertisement

Perkins Restaurant in Cedar Rapids robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Cedar Rapids was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

According to officials, November 25th at 7:59 P.M., officers were dispatched to the Perkins at 3310 Southgate Court SW for an armed robbery call.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun at the front counter, demanded money, got an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a black SUV heading westbound on 33rd Avenue SW.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 20-30 years of age, 5″8 tall, thin build, and was wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, blue jeans and a black face mask.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time if the robbery is connected to a recent robbery at a Subway restaurant.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

All frontline healthcare workers, teachers, and first responders can get Christmas Tree or...
Company launches effort to giveaway free Xmas trees and wreaths to local frontline workers
shooting
Man injured in Cedar Rapids shooting
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Marion photographer launches nationwide shopping event for local artists
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Small businesses depending on Small Business Saturday amid pandemic
Small businesses depending on Small Business Saturday amid pandemic