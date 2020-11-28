Perkins Restaurant in Cedar Rapids robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Cedar Rapids was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

According to officials, November 25th at 7:59 P.M., officers were dispatched to the Perkins at 3310 Southgate Court SW for an armed robbery call.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun at the front counter, demanded money, got an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a black SUV heading westbound on 33rd Avenue SW.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 20-30 years of age, 5″8 tall, thin build, and was wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, blue jeans and a black face mask.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time if the robbery is connected to a recent robbery at a Subway restaurant.

