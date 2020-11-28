One more warmer day before a lasting change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fairly quiet weather pattern is in store for eastern Iowa over the next several days, at least in terms of chances for precipitation.

Our entire 9-day, as of now, is dry. However, we will experience a change in air mass, starting on Sunday, from mild weather to something more befitting early December. Expect highs to reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday with lots of sun, so if you haven’t done that outdoor holiday decorating that you’ve been putting off, today would be the day. Expect some sunshine on Sunday, but it will come with highs that only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Strong northwest winds, between 15-30 mph and at times gusting, will push wind chills colder than that. From then out, most days feature highs in the 30s and lows in the upper 10s and 20s with a mix of sun and clouds, depending on the day.

As it stands, the overall pattern will favor storm systems that stay to our south, keeping our area dry.

