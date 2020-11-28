Newly-hospitalized COVID-19 patients lowest in over 3 weeks, ventilator usage up

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people who were admitted to Iowa’s hospitals with COVID-19 over the last 24-hour reporting period continued an overall downward trend, though over 2,000 more people were identified as positive for the disease.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,239 people were added to the total number with COVID-19 in the state, which now stands at 225,783. 130,007 are considered recovered from the disease.

11 more people who died from COVID-19 were added to the pandemic’s total. 2,360 have died from the virus in the state so far.

1,221 people are hospitalized due to the illness, a net decrease of five since the same time on Friday morning. 244 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of 12. Despite the decrease in ICU usage, ventilator usage ticked up by a net five people to 146. 127 people were newly-hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the smallest daily total since November 3.

5,723 people who were tested were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 39.1%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,203,496 people have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

