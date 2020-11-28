Advertisement

Motion light suspected cause of Epworth house fire

Firefighters put out a house fire in Epworth, Iowa on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Firefighters put out a house fire in Epworth, Iowa on Friday, November 27, 2020.(Epworth Fire Department)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Epworth, Iowa (KCRG) -Authorities say an outside motion light accidentally set an Epworth house on fire on Friday night.

According to a release, the Epworth Fire Department was notified at approximately 7:35 P.M. by the Dubuque County 911 Center of a structure fire at 21686 Bethany Lane after a neighbor called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found flame and heavy smoke out the outside of the home near the roofline. The home’s residences were not at home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene for an hour and a half. No one was injured in the fire and the damage is estimated at $20,000. It is being ruled as accidental.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Valley REC assisted at the scene.

