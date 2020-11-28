Advertisement

Miller-Meeks holds lead over Hart after recount for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District in 2020.(none)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG/AP) - Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hanging onto a single-digit lead in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after a recount in a race that will help determine the size of Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives.

The Iowa Press-Citizen reports that Miller-Meeks had just six more votes than Democrat Rita Hart after the recount wrapped up Saturday in Clinton County, which was the last of the district’s 24 counties to report its results.

A state canvassing board is expected to meet Monday, the legal deadline, to certify the results of the race in which more than 394,400 votes were cast.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

All frontline healthcare workers, teachers, and first responders can get Christmas Tree or...
Company launches effort to giveaway free Xmas trees and wreaths to local frontline workers
shooting
Man injured in Cedar Rapids shooting
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Marion photographer launches nationwide shopping event for local artists
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Small businesses depending on Small Business Saturday amid pandemic
Small businesses depending on Small Business Saturday amid pandemic