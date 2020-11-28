Advertisement

Man hospitalized in Linn County motorcycle accident

Motorcycle accident
Motorcycle accident(AP Images)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after authorities say he crashed his motorcycle on Saturday.

According to a release, at 2:03 P.M., Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Marion Fire Department and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 151 near Jordans Grove Rd. and found Kenneth Clemen, 55, of Springville, at the scene.

They say Clemen lost control of his motorcycle while traveling north on Highway 151 and went into the median. Clemen was transported by Area Ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City non-threatening injuries. They say Clemen was wearing a helmet during the crash.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the accident.

