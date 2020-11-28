Advertisement

Grand jury finds police shooting outside Altoona motel was justified

Officer-involved shooting graphic (OIS) by MGN.
Officer-involved shooting graphic (OIS) by MGN.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - A grand jury has found that a deadly police shooting outside a motel in a Des Moines suburb was justified.

The Des Moines Register reports that Altoona police announced late Friday that jurors reached the decision not to indict an officer or a Polk County sheriff’s deputy in the September shooting of 51-year-old Jeffrey Meyer more than two weeks ago.

Altoona Lt. Alyssa Wilson, a police spokesperson, said the delay was the result of more than one police agency being involved and the need to assemble and get approval for the release of a dashcam video.

The video included the department’s own narration of what happened, with sections sped up or obscured.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

All frontline healthcare workers, teachers, and first responders can get Christmas Tree or...
Company launches effort to giveaway free Xmas trees and wreaths to local frontline workers
shooting
Man injured in Cedar Rapids shooting
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Marion photographer launches nationwide shopping event for local artists
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Local photographer launches nationwide shopping event for artists
Small businesses depending on Small Business Saturday amid pandemic
Small businesses depending on Small Business Saturday amid pandemic