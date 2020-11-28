Dubuque Symphony Orchestra going online for upcoming Holiday Brass concerts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Due to rising COVID cases and increased restrictions on public gatherings, The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra have announced that their Holiday Brass concerts will now be presented as online-only concerts, free of charge.

Originally scheduled December 5th and 6th at the Five Flags Theater, the online concerts will now be held December15th-31st. A donation link will be provided for those who’d like to support the DSO’s efforts. Visit DubuqueSymphony.org for concert access.

“Although we are disappointed not to be able to play before a live audience, safety must come first. We are, however, very excited to keep the holiday spirit going through an online version of this DSO holiday tradition,” said Mark Wahlert, DSO Executive Director, in a statement. “This is made possible through the generous support of Concert Sponsor Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans who have supported us for 35 years and really stepped up to make this online version a reality.”

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Season subscribers have already been issued refunds. Single ticket holders who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded via the payment option used for purchase and emailed a notification from Ticketmaster. Refunds may take up to 30 days for processing. Those who have purchased at the Five Flags Box Office will also have tickets automatically refunded back to the payment option used for purchase. For questions, please leave a message with the box office at (563) 589-4258.

Despite the holiday format change, plans are still underway for in-person DSO Classics Season opening, February 20-21, 2021. Season packages are available through the DSO office by calling 563-557-1677, Monday-Thursday 10 A.M.-2 P.M.

