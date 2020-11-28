Advertisement

COVID 19 changes Black Friday family traditions

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the holidays, people have traditions they live to do with family, friends, and loved ones: Thanksgiving dinner, shopping on Black Friday or starting to decorate the house.

However, those traditions look very different this year during a global pandemic.

“Normal Black Friday is 5 AM up in town and standing in line,” said Kim Schultz of Mount Vernon. “Usually, we wait for the doors to open and go through and get the things we have marked off the flier.”

But this year, COVID 19 made people second guess whether they even want to go out.

“We made the last-minute decision to come out, and if it was going to be completely packed, we were just going to go home,” said Alex Kleman of La Porte City.

Schultz said her husband and kids help her with the all days shopping spree. On Friday, she was all alone.

“It is a big deal,” she said. “Yesterday we had thanksgiving with 8 of us, usually there is about 30.”

Many of the major Black Friday shopping spots, like Target, were full, but everyone we spoke with said they were buying groceries. Shopping in many stores was different.

“This year, I thought it was going to be a little more crowded than it was, but it wasn’t,” said Kleman. “It was limited to 10-15 people in the store, so you had to wait in the hallways.”

“Just tried to keep my distance,” said Schultz. “Some people kind of go with the flow and others don’t think anything is going on. You have to be cautious and be respectful of everybody’s feelings on it.”

While the Black Friday family tradition might look a little different in 2020, with fewer people and guidelines to follow, Kleman and Schultz said people need to make the best of a bad situation during a pandemic.

“Be patient, be courteous, I think just be thankful for the things we do have,” said Schultz.

