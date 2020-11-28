Advertisement

Community Tree Festival launches at Lindale Mall

By Kristin Rogers
Nov. 27, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Lindale Mall launched their first ever Community Tree Festival on Friday.

The trees are set up in the food court area and were decorated by local businesses.

People can walk through and enjoy them while keeping six feet apart.

Organizers say they wanted to help spotlight local businesses while bringing some holiday joy.

“We really want people to go to those local businesses, and support those local businesses, and be able to support our community during this unprecedented time,” said Jill Gerken, Lindale Mall Marketing Director.

The display will be up until New Year’s Day.

